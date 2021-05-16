DMDI urges deployment of UN peacekeepers to Gaza

MELAKA: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) today urged the United Nations (UN) to deploy peacekeepers to Gaza to prevent Israel from continuing to carry out military attacks on the Palestinians.

Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI) president Tun Mohd Ali Rustam said the NGO strongly condemned the acts of violence against the people of Palestine in Gaza.

“The United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must immediately convene to demand that Israel immediately stop these atrocities so that the Palestinians can live in peace in their own country.

“DMDI demands that the major powers immediately impose economic sanctions against Israel so that Israel can learn a lesson especially in respecting human rights and the Palestinian people can live in peace and harmony,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Ali, who is also Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri, said DMDI also urged world powers to play a role by putting pressure on Israel. -Bernama