DNA tests of nine victims in Elmina plane crash completed

KLANG: The DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) matching process to determine the identities of nine more victims who died in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, was completed tonight, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

“We have completed all the DNA tests to confirm the identities of the victims and we will hand over all the bodies to the next-of-kin at 9 am tomorrow,” he said in a press conference at the Forensics Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here tonight.

He said next-of-kin would need to lodge a police report as part of the process to release the remains.

Hussein said the remains would be taken to a nearby mosque by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS).

“After that, arrangements will be made to proceed to the cemeteries that have been agreed upon by the families concerned,” he said.

Earlier at 4 pm, Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Saleh, a p-hailing rider who died in the crash, was buried at the Masjid Al-Huda Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Jerung, Sungai Petani, Kedah.

On Thursday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crashed along the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina, resulting in the death of 10 individuals including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

The eight who perished comprised six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft, while the other two were civilians, a motorcyclist and car driver who happened to be passing by at the time of the incident.

The ill-fated plane was on its way from Langkawi to Subang, and had been cleared to land at 2.48 pm before it crashed. -BERNAMA