Dnars skincare founder’s son charged with threatening stepfather

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director, the son of the founder of Dnars Skincare, was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with threatening his stepfather.

Mohamed Aqbar Hakim Jasman, 20, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read out before magistrate S. Mageswary.

He was charged with criminally intimidating Ahmad Shah Rizal Ibrahim, 43, by sending the man a death threat through WhatsApp.

The offence was allegedly committed at a shopping mall in Jalan Bukit Bintang here at 8.45pm, last June 15.

The charge, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

Mohamed Aqbar Hakim, represented by lawyer Muhammad Nor Izzat Nordin, was allowed bail of RM4,000 in one surety and warned against intimidating the complainant.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Azahan appeared for the prosecution.

The court set Aug 7 for mention. - Bernama