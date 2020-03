KUALA KANGSAR: It is the responsibility of all members of the Dewan Negara Perak, Orang Besar Negeri, Orang Besar Jajahan and their respective officials to defence and uphold the good name of the sultan institution.

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) said those placed in the Office of the Sultan, the Office of the Raja Muda and the Office of the Raja Di Hilir, as well as the staff of the palaces, also have to observe this responsibility and trust.

Sultan Nazrin stressed that they cannot, in any way, abuse their titles and positions for personal gain.

“The titles that they hold and their placements in certain positions cannot be abused as a platform to ask for benefits from the government, corporations and individuals for business purposes of any party.

“The official letterhead, the official stamp and official letter can never be abused for purposes which can cast a bad name and mar the institution of the sultan,” the Sultan said at the 169th Perak Dewan Negara Meeting here today.

Sultan Nazrin also expressed his appreciation to all the members of the Dewan Negara who had performed their roles and carried out their responsibilities to uphold the sovereignty of the institution of the sultan in Perak.

“I give my consent to re-appoint all the members of the Dewan Negara Perak for two more years,” the Sultan said.

Sultan Nazrin also urged Muslims to pray for protection against the threat of COVID-19 infection which had affected global economic activities.

The Sultan added that the date for the official celebration of his 64th birthday was Nov 7, while other ceremonies including the presentation of state awards will be held on Nov 8. — Bernama