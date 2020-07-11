Do not be swayed, fight against Covid-19 is not over yet

KUALA LUMPUR: The many relaxations announced by the government do not mean that the country is now free from Covid-19.

Instead, it is the responsibility of the public to continue to fight the pandemic by enhancing self-control and compliance with the standard operating procedures during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

After allowing cinemas to operate, the government has also allowed family entertainment centres, such as games arcades and karaoke centres to be in operation, effective this Wednesday.

When the first phase of the Movement Control Order was enforced, the karaoke lovers could only do so using the “Smule” application, or their own karaoke set at home. Hence, the flexibility provided is certainly much awaited.

Now, not only can they sing and watch movies, the government also allows game arcades, indoor funfairs, edutainment centres, children’s play gym, machine operated amusement, to reopen for business.

Apart from that, the local football league will also be back in action, even without spectators, but the public can still watch the games on television.

Therefore, the people need to be more careful when in public places with those having symptoms, like coughing and flu, to remain at home to avoid spreading the germs to others, especially children.

The people should remember that adherence to the prescribed SOP and self-control is much needed as the mission to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection in the country is not yet over, with the country recording cases of local infection again after a two-day break with zero local infection.

A total of 13 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, with five of them involving local infection and eight were imported cases. — Bernama