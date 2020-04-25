Do not discriminate against Rohingyas, say NGOs

PETALING JAYA: A consortium of medical NGOs says it is shocked and appalled by the response of some Malaysians towards the refugee community in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mercy Malaysia, the Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia and the Malaysia Relief Agency pointed to an online petition called “Say No to Rohingya”, which called on the government to not heed the call of NGOs to look into the welfare of the refugees.

“The petition stated the Rohingya problem ought to be resolved by Myanmar, and that they are a burden to host countries such as Malaysia.

“Apart from not proposing alternative solutions to the Rohingya issue, the petition writer had demonstrated poor understanding of the underlying problems in their Rohingyas’ country of origin as well as the situation in the local context,“ it said in a statement.

The petition, which had garnered upward of 30,000 signatures, has since been removed.

The consortium said these refugees risked life and limb to flee from their homeland and it is by their own volition.

“Most risked their lives and that of their families escaping their own countries. They are not here because they want to be but because they are unable to go home, hence the oft-used term used to describe the Rohingyas - stateless people,“ it said.

As Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, the country does not have a legal framework regulating the status and rights of refugees.

“This simply means that refugees are regarded as illegal or undocumented migrants, and they do not have legal access to employment, education, healthcare or protection.

“This failure to accord refugee status has resulted in more harm than good, where there is no administrative framework for the implementation of refugee law, nor protection laws that recognise and acknowledge their presence in this country.”

The NGOs added that refugees must be screened, treated and protected from Covid-19, not only on humanitarian grounds but for infection control purposes.

“Remember, these are people with no access to the basic healthcare that Malaysians take for granted. As they are charged expatriate rates at hospitals and clinics, they would not seek medical treatment unless it is critical.

“Their communities are largely unvaccinated, and live in large numbers in cramped surroundings due to financial challenges.

“If not quickly identified and treated, infectious diseases such as Covid-19 will continue to fester and spread not only among themselves but to our countrymen.

“The government’s decisive action of identifying their cluster and moving in with mass screenings is to be lauded, for the overall good of all Malaysians,“ they added.