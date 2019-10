NILAI: “If we have an arrest warrant, we will never call, we will just come and arrest you,” said Negri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop, in reminding the public not to fall for such tactics adopted by scammers.

Mohamad said he hoped the community, especially women, would not be easily fooled by the cunning tactics of syndicates who impersonate the authorities, saying that the victim had a warrant for a specific case.

“These syndicates, such as the Macau Scam, are using various tactics to deceive the victims, including by impersonating police officers and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission personnel,“ he said at a press conference after launching the Negri Sembilan Police Contingent’s Amanita Housing Estate Adoption Ceremony here, today.

“If we look at scam cases, many women, especially housewives, fell victim because some of them have no exposure to such cases,” he said.

Amanita is a special unit by the police for female officers to engage with housewives and turn them into friends of the police in the effort to reduce crime in neighbourhoods. - Bernama