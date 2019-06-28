Do not fear unpopular policies, govt told

PETALING JAYA: The time has come for populist policies to make way for strategies that will drive the country’s economy forward, according to several economists.

While they commended the Pakatan Harapan government for its work towards improving the economy, they also insisted that whatever the government does must be for the rakyat and not political expediency.

They acknowledged strategies to improve corporate governance, eradicate corruption, easing the way towards the fourth industrial revolution and the shift to accrual-based accounting, as outlined in the Budget 2020 Consultation, have yielded positive results.

But now, they added, is the time for the administration to focus on policies that will truly benefit the country.

Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said the government must do away with policies only meant to “fish for votes” and be bolder in formulating the budget.

“PH must have stronger political will. They must not be afraid of the rakyat protesting some of the policies. They are supposed to be the ones leading,” he told theSun yesterday.

“Although some people might not be happy, the government must do what is best for the future of the country. Not for political gain, but for the rakyat,” he added.

Ramon claimed many policies have remained unchanged even after PH has taken over from Barisan Nasional. “This may be due to worries that the rakyat would disapprove.”

He warned a lack of improvement, particularly on the digitalisation front, will only see the country playing catch-up to larger economies like the United States and China.

Earlier speaking at the 2020 Budget Consultation session, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government’s policies continue to shift towards high-quality growth, while also noting its success in managing cost of living.

Ramon, however, questioned Lim’s statement, claiming that while the inflation rate has been at a minimal level of 0.2% for several months, this was based on prices of goods and services that were already high.

Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Prof Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan pointed out that inflation rate is calculated by average, meaning that while some sectors and services have shown a decrease in prices, several more important ones, such as housing, health and education, have shown substantial increases.

Kuperan also urged the government to not relax efforts to improve corporate governance, claiming more should be invested on this front.

“They have to continue to make institutions more accountable, transparent and efficient and resources must be given to sectors showing good productivity,” he said.

Fellow economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai cautioned the government against relaxing on its fight against corruption, saying it should have short, medium and long-term plans to address the issue.