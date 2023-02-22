Do not lend vehicles to foreigners without driving licence: JPJ

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) will take stricter action against locals who allow foreigners who do not have licence to drive their vehicles.

Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah (pix) said the department views the matter seriously.

“(In Kelantan) it is becoming more widespread and likely to become uncontrollable, especially involving the Rohingya ethnic group, if firm action is not taken.

“Not only the foreigners will be taken against for driving without a licence, but we will also confiscate the vehicles and the owners will be summoned with stricter action to be taken against them,“ he told this to reporters after opening a briefing on a course for driving instructors here today.

Mohd Misuari said most of the foreigners caught driving without licence in Kelantan were Rohingyas.

“The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card is not a license for them to drive. This matter is troubling because it also involves the lives of the people of this country,” he added.

He advised vehicle owners against lending or selling their vehicles to illegal immigrants or foreigners who do have valid travel documents, as well as driving licence.

“We are not against foreigners, but they have to follow the rules in this country,” he added. - Bernama