Do not make Melaka election as a revision subject — Ahmad Maslan

MELAKA: Barisan Nasional supporters and machinery have been reminded not to make the Melaka state election as a matter for revision as happened in the 14th general election, said Umno secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

‘’To BN, supporters and machinery, we should not conduct experiments during this election by choosing other people. Because we want to experiment, we change the government in May 2018, the experiment was proven to be a mistake and failure.

‘’As such we do not want the election to become a revision as the political cost is too high to the people and country,” he told reporters here today.

Ahmad also reminded BN campaign machinery to use meetings and briefings during the Melaka election to ensure the flow of information between candidates and voters proceeded smoothly.

He said the party machinery should not make the prohibitions and obstructions set by the Election Commission (EC) as hindrances such that no work could be done.

‘’We will do what is allowed, can hold meetings and briefings. So have more meetings as EC did not mention where the meetings and briefings could be held. So conduct them in the morning, noon, evening and night,” he said.

At the same time, he advised BN machinery to campaign ethically and not to carry out dishonourable activities including slandering.

UMNO is contesting under BN in 20 seats in the election while its component partners, MCA is contesting in seven and MIC in one seat in the 28-seat assembly.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for the Melaka election on Nov 20 while nomination day was on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister. — Bernama