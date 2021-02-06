Do not make offensive remarks against royal institution - Ayob Khan

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today advised the public to respect the royal institution and refrain from making offensive remarks that could tarnish the institution’s reputation.

He said that this type of behaviour is not our culture and all parties should always appreciate the principles of the Rukun Negara.

“We must abide by the five principles of the Rukun Negara. Do not make snide remarks against the royal institution that can stir anger and disrupt peace.

“The royal institution is the pillar of our constitution and nation. Do not try to tarnish it... action will definitely be taken (against the perpetrators),” he told a press conference, here today.

He was commenting on the action of the owner of a Facebook account by the name of ‘Faruq Sungib’ who posted insulting remarks targeting the Johor Royal family, recently.

Ayob Khan said so far, police have received four reports against the 25-year-old local man who lives in Batu Pahat.

“The case is still under investigation and so far, no arrests have been made,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The Facebook account owner was alleged to have uploaded a post saying that the ‘J’ Royal Family member was showing off his luxury lifestyle when many people are currently struggling due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama