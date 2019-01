KUANTAN: Political parties contesting in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election have been told not to put up campaign materials at Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) premises or electrical installations.

TNB in a media statement here today said installing campaign materials on the premises of the utility company was dangerous and can invite danger due to the risk of electric shocks and electric arc or spark that could be damaging and life-threatening.

TNB said those who committed the act could be prosecuted and fined under Section 37 of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447).

“The prohibition includes pasting or suspending campaign materials such as posters, flags and banners on transmission towers, electric poles, cables, substations, concrete electric poles and overhead power lines.

“People are also advised not to hold, carry or install flagpoles under any electrical transmission lines as electric shocks could occur.

“The installation of campaign material can also prevent TNB personnel from accessing maintenance and restoring supply,” the statement said.

The utility company also added that it would remove campaign materials placed on electrical installations. The public who see such incidents can contact Facebook TNB CareLine or 15454 for appropriate action to be taken. — Bernama