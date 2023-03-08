Do not politicise ‘Allah’ issue, warns PM

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has reiterated his firm stand for all parties not to politicise the issue relating to the use of the word ‘Allah’.

He said the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, as the Chairman of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI), had also reminded him (Anwar) of this recently.

“We will try to streamline this Allah issue to be brought to the Conference of Rulers, and any decision must not be exploited as a political issue, this is His Royal Highness’ order. So, do not politicise the Allah issue because the Rulers will be streamlining the matter based on proposals by the Federal Government.”

“What is Tan Sri Muhyiddin (Yassin) saying?... still using the Allah issue... they are openly defying the Rulers,“ Anwar said at the Paroi constituency Jelajah Perpaduan ceramah in Taman Tuanku Jaafar here last night.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Paroi seat candidate, Norwani Ahmat.

Recently, the media quoted Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman as saying in a ceramah in Kapar, Selangor that the way the Allah issue was being handled by the government showed that it is run by the non-Malays.

In response, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail described Muhyiddin’s statement as one that was disrespectful of the Malay Rulers’ advice, besides ignoring the government’s warning for politicians not to play up 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues during the state elections. - Bernama