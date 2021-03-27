Do not question the struggle, commitment of Umno for Malay unity - Mohamad (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said the struggle and commitment of Umno for the unity of the Malays as well as the interest of Muslims should not be questioned by any parties.

In a stern voice, he said calls for the unity of the Muslims must be read in a larger context and it must really unite all Malays across political ideology, power interest and social status.

“I wish to make an important point. That as a movement which has long fought for the Malays, the commitment of Umno to the interest of Muslims should never be questioned. For those who are in politics or otherwise, with or without parties, in the government or opposition, we will consider and invited all. There is only one underlying principle, Malays.

“So listen all Umno delegates and Malays, I wish to make it very clear, that the unity of Malays is the ultimate aspiration of Umno which it had and would be shouldered resolutely and faithfully.

“We will not compromise it for narrow political goals...we will not put it aside in unwise race for power. What Umno will champion is the unity for the entire Malay race,” he said at a joint opening of the conference of the three Umno wings, Wanita, Youth and Puteri in conjunction with the Umno General Assembly 2020.

Mohamad said the unity of Malays is not just to strengthen the Malay race, on the other hand, it involved the question of national unity and they should be move in tandem and mutually strengthens each other.

“The onus is that the future of Malaysia will not be bright and sufficient with the assurance of Malay unity alone. But for a good future for Malaysia, the presence of unity of all races...as unity is rooted in each other, strengthening one another for our beloved Malaysia,” he said.

UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) he said are dynamic and progressive political entities which are open to all new formulas in politics which is something inevitable.

“So for the future of Malaysia, UMNO through BN, has to explore all possibilities to benefit the nation. Armed with the nimbleness of UMNO and BN, we are able to map out new and strategic political correctness,” he said.

Mohamad who is also BN deputy chairman said the improved politics to be explored and considered must be pegged with values, principles and strict conditions to benefit the party, Malays and Islam on the overall.

“The struggle and interest of the Malays and Islam would not be abandoned or compromised by UMNO. What is the use of holding power if the Malays are in ruin, what is the use of cooperation if the Malays remained stagnated,” he said.

To improve politics, UMNO said the Rantau assemblyman would also entertain and explore understanding with all stakeholders including political parties non-political parties, government, non-government, people, capitalists, the aged as well as youths.

‘If we really want to map a political reform, I assure all that the leadership of UMNO will take a cautious approach with consideration for long term.

“it is also guided by the values to garner the support of the grassroots without marginalising any parties. Insya-Allah, the political improvement by UMNO should further make politics in Malaysia better. With better politics, UMNO will endeavour put up an administration which could rehabilitate Malaysia,” he said.

Mohamad said he is sure that many are thinking who will UMNO choose to cooperate with, but UMNO has not made any resolution and would leave it to the right time.

“UMNO and BN are political entities which are living, dynamic and progressive. It is always open to any new solutions in politics. It is not a still entity which is not capable of evolution. UMNO is aware that change is inevitable,” he said.

In this regard, he also called on groups in UMNO to empower the party and not to break it up.

The opening of the wings conference was also attended Wanita chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi and Puteri chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan.

The conference which was held in a hybrid approach after it was postponed for one year following the COVID-19 pandemic, is being attended by about 700 delegates.

The opening was also attended by the Wanita and Youth chiefs of BN component parties from MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).- Bernama