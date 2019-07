GOPENG: Cancer patients should not use alternative or homeopathic therapies as their primary cancer treatment, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said so far no studies have proven that homeopathic medicine could treat cancer compared with treatment in hospitals which have been proven as effective.

“For example, scientific evidence have shown that breast cancer can be treated through surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and specific drugs, which have clearly contributed to patients’ survival.

“Patients must understand that alternative treatment may only be used to help them cope while undergoing standard cancer treatment in the hospital,“ he said when launching a cancer awareness and family wellbeing programme for Gopeng parliamentary area, here today.

Elaborating, the Gopeng MP said apart from undergoing treatment in the hospital, it was vital for the family and community to help cancer patients go through such difficult times.

National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) chairman Datuk Dr Narimah Awin said according to data received, since the free mammography programme was launched in 2007 until June 30, only 368,786 women took advantage of the services.

She said of the total, 43% were from the Chinese community, Malays (39%) and Indians (9.0%).

“Of the 368,786 women screened, 39,861 needed further investigation, 705 showed positive result awhile the rest were cancer-free,“ she said while urging women to be more aware of signs of the disease and to go for cancer screening. - Bernama