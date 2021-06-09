Do not share unverified news on Terengganu politics — Police

KUALA BERANG: Do not share any unverified information on social media on political issues in Terengganu, advised state police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa.

He said stern action would be taken against those found disseminating false information or news that could disrupt public order.

“My advise to the Terengganu people, whether they are in the state or outside the state, to not spread or disseminate sensitive issues, such on the state politics, that are not verified.

“Currently, the situation in Terengganu is calm and there is no information from our close or reliable source that what is viralled on the social media is happening,” he told reporters during an inspection at a roadblock in Hulu Terengganu today.

He was responding to a report by a news portal which stated that the position of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is reported in a critical situation.

Yesterday, a police report was lodged by the Terengganu Menteri Besar’s political secretary, Muhyiddin Abdul Rashid on the report by the news portal, claiming that the report was defamatory, malicious and intended to tarnish the credibility of Ahmad Samsuri’s leadership. — Bernama