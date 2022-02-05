Do not take lightly sentiment of Undi18 in Johor state election

JOHOR BAHRU: Leaders in the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) were today told to not take lightly the sentiment of Undi18 in the Johor state election.

Its president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said they needed to work harder than other party leaders by engaging in mature politics without discrediting the opponents and focusing on serving the community.

“Let us compete not to bring down other parties, but to give better offers and provide better services for the people.

“This is because the young people are smarter and wiser now, they will not vote for someone just because the candidate is young and they will also not vote for someone simply because they are given money as these (young) people are more matured, educated and know what is better for them,” he told reporters after the “Santai Tengah Hari” programme with the Ulu Tiram community near here today.

On talks that he would contest in the Johor state election, Syed Saddiq said the matter was not something the people wanted to know currently, instead what they wanted to hear was solutions by MUDA to provide them with a better life.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said some 74,000 to 76,000 people had registered as MUDA members nationwide as of last week.

The Johor state election will be held following the dissolution of the State Assembly last Jan 22 and the Election Commission is expected to announce the date of the election this Feb 9. — Bernama