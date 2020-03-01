Do not take part in assembly in front of Sogo: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today warned the people against taking part in an assembly planned for this afternoon in the city centre.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said that the area planned for the assembly, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, was not an area gazetted for assemblies.

“Police also have not received any notice regarding any organisation of any assemblies.

“If the rally continues, it will cause discomfort to the public and may cause chaos to the public,“ he said via Whatsapp, here today.

The media reported that a group known as the Rescue Malaysia Demonstration Committee will hold a rally in front of the Sogo shopping centre later this afternoon. - Bernama