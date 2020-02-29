‘Do not undermine people’s mandate in quest for power’

GEORGE TOWN: The quest for power in any country should not come at the expense of undermining democratic institutions and the mandate of the people, said Penang PKR leaders.

Hence, any the attempt to change the federal government via deceit or defections as well as political brinkmanship should be opposed by PKR, they said following reports that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has garnered enough support to become the nation’s eighth prime minister.

Muhyiddin’s name emerged after interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad failed in his quest to establish a national unity government after his party, PPBM, opted to quit the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Senator Yusmadi Yusoff (pix) said the federal constitution was drafted to act as a sense of direction, conscience and references for the country.

“If it is compromised, the country’s future would likewise be affected. Every action as a politician is guided by what is contained in the constitution,“ he said.

Was the Federal Constitution drafted simply to allow a “backdoor” attempt to wrest power or should, at the very least, a fresh general election be called to allow the people to choose who they want to lead them, asked Yusmadi in an interview.

PKR leaders here are also asking why certain quarters have a deep hatred towards their party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to an extent that the country must be brought to almost a standstill in a bid to oust him.

The question which needs clarification was what Anwar did to this nation until he has to be stopped, said Penang PKR vice–president Jason Ong Khan Lee.

Even by becoming magnanimous when he accommodated various leaders and their egos as part of the PKR reform process, it is not deemed enough for Anwar to continue with his path of becoming the next leader, said Ong.

“He was jailed not once but twice, his family was almost torn apart and in PKR, there have been countless attempts to undermine him,” Ong said, adding that Anwar has remained patient and steadfast despite such challenges.

Former PKR deputy secretary-general S. Raveentharan urged parliamentarians to hold the interests of the people first when they decide who should be the next prime minister.

“Reject those who conspired to form a backdoor government and reject those who have reneged on promises. We need honour and loyalty as well as qualifications among our leaders for us to progress.”