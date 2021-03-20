Do not violate SOP during Cheng Beng rituals, Ministry warns

PUTRAJAYA: Devotees have been warned not to flout the standard operating procedures (SOP) implemented at Chinese cemeteries and columbariums during the Cheng Beng or Qing Ming festival that will be celebrated on April 4.

The Ministry of National Unity said in a statement today, compounds would be imposed on those who violate the SOP set to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, no compounds would be issued to the management of the cemeteries and columbariums where the violations occurred, it added.

The ministry reminded the management of Chinese cemeteries and columbariums nationwide to operate according to the SOP to allow the Chinese community to hold the ritual this year.

Further information on the SOP for the Cheng Beng or Qing Ming ritual can be downloaded at https://asset.mkn.gov.my/web/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2021/03/SOP-PKPPUPACARA-CHENG-BENG-Kemaskini-18-Mac-2021.pdf

The Cheng Beng or Qing Ming festival is celebrated by the Chinese community who will hold prayers and clean the graves of their ancestors as a sign of respect and to honour their deceased relatives. -Bernama