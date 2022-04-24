Do RTK-AG test before balik kampung: Kelantan MB

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan folks living outside the state who would be returning to their hometowns and villages to celebrate Aidilfitri are encouraged to do the Covid-19 RTK-AG screening test before embarking on their journey.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the initiative is one of the best methods to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to keep their parents and families safe from the virus.

“We are still not 100 per cent Covid-free. Visits are possible, but follow the SOPs by wearing a face mask and keeping a safe distance, especially when gathering at relatives’ houses and so on, even though you are fully vaccinated and have received the booster dose,” he said.

Ahmad spoke to reporters after handing over raya biscuits to a representative of the Kelantan Darul Naim Media Club (Kemudi) at his residence here today.

Previously, Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said around two million vehicles were expected to enter the state during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations. - Bernama