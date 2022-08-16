Do’s and don’ts of political funding being discussed in drafting bill

PUTRAJAYA: The prohibition on receiving donations from parties with interest in the government, foreign countries and international non-governmental organisations are among matters that will be included as guidelines in drafting the political funding bill.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the donation ban also applies to government-related companies and companies that receive licences or grants from the government.

“Also to be included are companies that have secured government contracts lest they come back later to tell the minister they had contributed so they should be given the contract.

“These are some of the guidelines, but we have not held an engagement session (with members of parliament) yet,“ he told a press conference here today.

Wan Junaidi said also to be discussed are the forms of punishment and fines that would be imposed under the proposed bill that will be presented in the next Parliament sitting in October.

“Who should be punished, only the recipients or the donors as well? These are still being discussed,“ he said.

On May 19, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed in principle to the drafting of a political funding bill.

He said the bill was important as there are no laws or rules regulating political contributions to date, and such a law can avoid risk of bribery and abuse of power involving politicians which would impact negatively towards the image of the country and the government.

Political funding refers to how political parties and individual politicians raise money for election campaigns, their daily operations and other activities. - Bernama