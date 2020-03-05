Do the right thing even if you only last for a day, former Chief Justice tells PM

FORMER Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad has warned the Perikatan Nasional (PN) goverment against giving Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a ministerial post.

In his blog post dated Mar 2, he said that the new administration headed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin should never compromise with a corrupt person even if it means PN would collapse without the support of Umno.

“The main focus is whether or not he (Ahmad Zahid) will be given a ministerial post. If he will, I must say Tan Sri Muhyiddin will lose the vote of no confidence and the PN government will fall,” he wrote.

PN supporters including him, will withdraw support and remain neutral, and people will get sick of politicians only caring about their own well-being.

He added the PN coalition should never appoint any MPs to the Cabinet, who are currently facing corruption charges in court.

Abdul Hamid urged Muhyiddin and component party leaders to be stern on this matter.

“Should Umno insist that Zahid should be given a ministerial post by threatening to withdraw support, let them leave. Let PN fall. Umno will be tormented by the Malays and die without burial,” he added.

“It is better to fall doing what is right, than doing what is wrong.”