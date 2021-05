PETALING JAYA: A doctor was among six people arrested by police in a drug bust at a house at Taman Sri Manja here on Wednesday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the doctor is attached to government hospital in Selangor and police seized 11 packets containing 1.91kg of ganja worth about RM4,900.

He said five of the six suspects,who are aged between 26 and 30, tested positive for drug abuse.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said four cars, a motorcycle and RM1,450 were also seized from the suspects in the 10pm raid by the district narcotics crimes investigations department (NCID).

“None of the suspects have prior criminal records. The ganja we seized from them could feed 1,913 drug addicts.” he said.

The suspects who are being held under a seven-day remand order are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, an offence which carries the death or life sentence and 15 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

In a separate case, a 34-year-old man with a string of past criminal records was arrested within 13 hours after he smashed a liquor bottle on the head of a store assistant of a convenience store at the Sungai Way town centre.

The suspect had gone to the store at about 11.15pm on Wednesday, picked up two bottles of liquor and a bottle of water before walking out of the place without making payment.

When the store assistant who is a foreigner tried to stop him, the suspect assaulted him with a bottle of liquor.

The victim who suffered head injuries was found on the ground writhing in pain by his colleague and sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre for treatment.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said at about 12.50pm, the suspect was traced by police and arrested about 2km away from the store at Jalan 51A/241, here.