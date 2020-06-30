Doctor and pharmacist arrested for possessing drugs to sell

PETALING JAYA: A male doctor and a female pharmacist were arrested here on Monday for allegedly possessing and pushing drugs in the district.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a police team from the district anti-narcotics division had flagged down a car the suspects were in at Jalan PJU 1A/3, Kelana Jaya, before conducting checks on them at about 10.30pm.

He said police recovered 70g of ganja from a bag found in the car.

Nik Ezanee said the 28-year-old doctor is attached to a government hospital, while the 26-year-old pharmacist worked for a clinic.

He said the doctor also tested positive for drug abuse.

“Our investigations revealed that the suspects have been involved with drug-pushing in Petaling Jaya over the past three months. We have obtained a seven-day remand order to detain them for further investigations and to ascertain the extent of their involvement in the distribution of drugs,” he said.

The duo are being investigated under Section 39A of the Dangerous Drugs Act which carries a minimum punishment of five years and up to life imprisonment and a minimum of three strokes of the rotan.