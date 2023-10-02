Doctor arrested for allegedly molesting child patient

KUALA TERENGGANU: The police have arrested a doctor at the Kemaman Hospital yesterday for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old female patient at the Children’s Ward.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the 30-year-old doctor was arrested at about 1.50 pm after a report was lodged by the girl’s mother.

According to the victim, the doctor who treated her had opened her blouse and touched her breast, as well as took pictures of her using his handphone, he said in a statement today.

Rohaimi said the police had also seized the suspect’s phone to facilitate investigation.

The police will also be calling some witnesses to record their statements, he said, adding that the suspect would be taken to court today to obtain a remand order for investigation under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act for physical sexual assault. - Bernama