Doctor beaten up at clinic over alleged affair

KUALA LUMPUR: A video showing a male doctor being beaten and trampled on the face and body by a man at a private clinic in Bandar Baru Bangi, Kajang, has been going viral since yesterday.

In the two-minute-and-20-second video, the doctor was attacked by the man for allegedly going out with his (the attacker’s) wife.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof confirmed the incident.

“The Kajang district police headquarters (IPD) received a report at 3.45pm yesterday from a male doctor who was assaulted at his clinic in Bandar Baru Bangi.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 323/506 of the Penal Code,“ he told Bernama today.

Anyone with information on the incident are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Fahrul Anuar at 014-370 0870, or the nearest police station. - Bernama