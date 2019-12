JOHOR BARU: A doctor escaped unhurt when the Perodua Myvi car she was driving skidded and plunged into Sungai Redong at the Felda Redong bridge, near Segamat, today.

Labis Fire and Rescue Station senior operations officer Sharfini Nasar said the incident occurred when Nur Syarifah Hidayu Hassan, 25, was on her way home at Felda Selancar 3, Segamat, after work at the Segamat Hospital.

“The station was alerted of the mishap at 12.22pm today.

“Eight rescuers and an engine were rushed to the scene and on arrival it was found that the car was submerged in 0.3-metre deep of water,“ she said in a statement today.

Sharfini said rescuers used a rope and a personal flotation device (PFD) to get the victim to safety adding that she was later taken to Segamat Hospital for further examination. - Bernama