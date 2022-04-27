Doctor keen to improve lives of Rawang residents

KUALA LUMPUR: Tired of waiting for change, Dr Sathia Prakash Nadarajan decided to be the change, especially in his hometown of Rawang in Hulu Selangor.

Well-known among the community there for his willingness to always assist residents, Sathia’s popularity was boosted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I grew up here and went through difficult times. I was plagued by poverty, but my parents never made that an excuse for me or my sister. Instead, they struggled to provide us with a good education,” he said.

The founder of the SP Care Clinic group has recently expressed desire to enter politics. His decision was prompted by a request from supporters and residents, who wanted their welfare to continue being looked after by him.

Locals have dubbed Sathia their “saviour” and the one who can help plan for a much better future. Hence, they have put their trust in him to bring much-needed change to the community.

Using the facilities at his clinic during the movement control order, Sathia and his team knocked on the doors of every underprivileged home to deliver basic food items and medicine.

During the flood season, his SP Care Clinic team visited Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam and even ventured to the East Coast states to provide victims with food, medicine, money and equipment to facilitate post-flood cleanup work.

Sathia said he has never regretted becoming a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) member and carrying out various types of charity work.

“When I meet the community in and outside rural areas around Hulu Selangor, I find that they are not only going through a difficult phase due to the pandemic, but are also facing many other problems that need long-term solutions,” he said.

Realising that the decision will have a major impact on his personal and professional life, Sathia said he was aware that political power was a very useful tool when working to improve the lives of the people.

“What you see in me today is the fighting spirit that wanted to get out of the cocoon of poverty. Instead of living a successful life, oblivious to the needs of others, I prefer to give back to the public.”

He added that after five years as a PKR member, he is ready to run for the Hulu Selangor branch chairmanship in the upcoming party election.

“Being a doctor has given me an advantage of listening to my patients’ medical problems, and treating them with the most effective medicine to ensure their pain goes away.” .

Sathia feels politics is similar, but there were a few who warned him about how dirty politics can be.

“To me, it is merely a perception because politics is not a career but a form of service to the people. Elected representatives must ensure that every voice is heard.

“I want to serve better by leveraging on the political platform. I am confident of doing well because my support comes from the people I know,” he said.

Sathia will face a three-cornered fight at the polls with PKR three-term incumbent June Leow Hsiad Hui, who is also Hulu Selangor member of Parliament, and Azizan Zakaria.