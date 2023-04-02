Doctor loses RM94,000 in love scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A doctor lost RM94,000 in a love scam after getting acquainted with a foreign man through social media.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the 31-year-old victim claimed to have met the man via Facebook and continued the ‘friendship’ through the WhatsApp application.

“After two weeks of getting to know each other, the victim was asked to make an online transaction for the purchase of goods through a website (https://federalcreditwestunionbank.com).

“The victim then clicked on the link given by the suspect where she was asked to provide her personal information and made several transactions using her personal account,” he said in a statement today.

After making several transactions, Mohamad Fakhrudin said the victim claimed that her account was frozen for no apparent reason.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the woman was then asked to make payments to enable her account to be reactivated and followed the instructions by transferring her money, amounting to RM 23,701, to several accounts.

“However, the woman was later informed that the amount was insufficient and she was required to make another payment using the Huobi App,” he said.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the victim then deposited money into four separate accounts through the application.

The doctor only realised that she had been cheated after being asked by her ‘boyfriend’ to transfer money to his friend’s account. - Bernama