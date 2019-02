PETALING JAYA: Exposure to extreme heat can have devastating effects on the human body, including dehydration, breathing problems, chest pain, throat irritation, asthma attack, cardiac failure and stroke.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Mohamed Namazie Ibrahim said the heatwave can also become a silent killer as heat related illnesses can cause death of the elderly, very ill persons and children, if they live in a household with a poor ventilation systems.

“Among the early symptoms when someone is affected by the excessive heat are muscle cramps, heat rash, headache, intense thirst and feeling sick,“ he told theSun today.

He added the heatwave could affect the air quality, which may lead to various health problems and that Malaysians should take serious precautions when facing these types of conditions.

“Some precautions one can take include staying indoors and reducing outdoor activities, reduce air pollution, and pay attention to the indoor air quality by having proper insulation at home,“ he said.

He added that it was important to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and to look out for people who may be at risk of heat-related illnesses.

Mohamed Namazie said there are no known cases in Malaysia so far of people falling sick due to the heatwave.

The current heatwave and dry spell has struck many areas in the country, with as many as 10 areas being recorded having as high as 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the hot spell is a normal phenomenon as the country is currently at the tail end of the Northeast monsoon period, which ends next month.

“Climatologically, the ending period of the monsoon means less frequent rainfall across the country except for west Sarawak.

“During this period, there will be no rain or low rainfall in the long run, which can cause hot weather conditions,“ it said in a statement.

The department added that weather conditions will most likely improve at the end of April following the onset transition phase of monsoon, which brings more rainfall across the country.