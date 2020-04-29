Doctor who claimed to have panic attack fined for defying MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A doctor who went out for a drive to overcome his panic attack was fined RM800 by the magistrate’s court here today for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin meted out the fine on Dr Kanwaljit Singh Gill Chatranjan Singh, 41, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He paid the fine.

The doctor was charged with moving from 11A, Jalan Vethavanam, Batu 3 3/4 Off Jalan Ipoh here to another place in Jalan Horley, Bukit Bintang, which is an infected area, at 9.45pm last April 20.

In doing so, he had violated Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which is enforced under MCO.

In mitigation, his lawyer, Ahmad Nabil Abd Rani, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), said his client had panic attack for being in the house too long and went out to overcome it.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad prosecuted. - Bernama