Doctors also hit by economic fallout

PETALING JAYA: No one has been spared the scourge of Covid-19.

Even doctors, whose services would presumably be most needed in such a crisis, are having trouble riding out the economic fallout of the outbreak.

Private medical practitioners have seen 70% reduction in patients since the outbreak began in March, making it difficult for them to even meet their overheads.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said of the 6,800 private clinics in the country, over 200 have already been forced to shut down, with another 800 likely to follow suit before the end of the year.

“For a doctor to earn a ‘reasonable’ income of RM5,000 to RM6,000 a month, he must see at least 30 patients a day. This will help him cover operating costs, including staff salaries,” Ganabaskaran said this week.

To help these doctors survive, the MMA has asked the Health Ministry to refer patients with non-communicable diseases to private clinics. In fact, discussions on this proposal have been going on for years.

The proposal is for private doctors to charge a lower fee and the government will foot the medical bill.

Ganabaskaran said apart from helping private doctors raise their income, the practice will also help to ease the congestion at public hospitals, giving doctors there more time to attend to each patient.

“This will also ensure that patients with non-communicable diseases can get treatment immediately.”

According to the World Health Organisation, non-communicable diseases, also known as chronic diseases, tend to be long-standing illnesses and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors.

These include heart disease, stroke, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes.

Ganabaskaran said many older doctors have closed down their clinics because it is no longer viable to stay open for just two or three patients a day. “It is also unwise for elderly doctors, especially those aged 60 and above, to continue treating patients with flu-like symptoms.”

However, he said, younger doctors would have invested heavily in their clinics and therefore have no choice but to continue operating.

Ganabaskaran cautioned that even when the Covid-19 outbreak dissipates, it will take time for private clinics to recover. “Those in the B40 and M40 groups, whose livelihood would have been severely affected by the economic fallout, will turn to government hospitals to cut costs.”

He said many people who fear getting infected with Covid-19 have turned to telemedicine for diagnoses.

He said patients who opt for this medium should provide doctors with clear details of their symptoms to avoid being misdiagnosed.

“Doctors should ensure that they adhere to MMA guidelines to avoid being sued for wrong diagnoses.”

