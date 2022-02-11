Doctors, nurses among fake vaccination certs suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Three doctors and three nurses are among 25 people who were nabbed by police over the sale of fake vaccination certificates since last month.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department director (CCID) Comm Dauk Kamarudin Md Din said at a press conference yesterday that the other suspects were a clinic staff, seven agents and 11 civilians.

He said they are believed to be involved in nine cases, and investigations are expected to be completed soon before the investigation papers are referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

Kamarudin said the latest arrest was on Tuesday when a 37-year-old doctor was held at the KL International Airport after a Sabah-based clinic staff lodged a police report on the sale of fake vaccination certificates.

On another matter, Kamarudin said two businessmen lost RM710,000 after allegedly being cheated by a company over a non-existent deal involving Covid-19 self-test kits.

He said the victims made payments after the company claimed it could acquire the kits from a manufacturer in China. However, after payments were made, the kits were not delivered. The victims made enquiries with the manufacturer and were told no such order was placed.

Kamarudin said as the test kits were in high demand, scammers were taking advantage of the situation to fleece those keen on purchasing them.

He urged business operators to be cautious and not be deceived by offers of low prices. He advised them to carry out checks before making any payments, especially when it involved an order for large quantities.

The public can contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559/1599 if they have any doubts.