PUTRAJAYA: With a focus on improving health services, the Health Ministry will fully implement the electronic medical record (EMR) system in public hospitals and clinics in three to five years, said its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix), today.

“It requires a big allocation, but is doable in phases based on our financial wherewithal,” he said after launching the EMR open day at his ministry.

The EMR system replaces old record-keeping methods and facilitates the management of patient records and information-sharing between medical professionals, resulting in effective strategic disease prevention, “including the risk of new infections, rising healthcare costs and tracks work performance”, he said. — Bernama