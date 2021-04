PETALING JAYA: It all started as a probe into widespread deforestation in Sarawak in 2010 but blew up into an alleged scam that went all the way to the corridors of power.

This is basically the gist of a Bloomberg documentary titled 1MDB: The Con of a Country, which highlights the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

The documentary features British journalist Clare Rewcastle-Brown (pix) , who uncovered the scandal when she was reporting on local issues in Sarawak in 2010.

She had been interested in finding out the cause of the ongoing deforestation and its effects on the region’s native people, but as she traced the money trail, she found that the corruption had reached all the way to the top.

“The destruction of the Borneo rainforests is plainly a cause of the political corruption in the country. The decision was made by a handful of powerful people for profit,” said Rewcastle-Brown, who was born in Sarawak.

She went on to set up the Sarawak Report in 2010 with the purpose of exposing corruption.

“1MDB was presented to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as a wonderful opportunity to raise huge sums of money to invest in all sorts of money-making activities which would be used to develop Malaysia,” she claims in the documentary.

However, the money was simply disappearing and by the time she looked into it, she found five years of massive fundraising but a blackhole where the money should have been.

She claimed there was a US$11 billion (RM47 billion) unaccounted deficit by 2014.

“I first got my teeth into this when I was looking at the 2013 US$100 million movie Wolf of Wall Street, which is essentially about a bunch of crooks who had stolen money and were spending it.”

Rewcastle-Brown said she connected the dots and realised that the Malaysian money, which was funding the film, more than likely came from the 1MDB fund, as the producer of the movie was Najib Razak’s step-son Riza Aziz, with the involvement of Low Taek Jho a.k.a. Jho Low.

She noted the Petro Saudi data, passed to her by a whistleblower, allegedly showed the internal workings behind the setting up of the first joint venture of 1MDB.

“The emails showed an agreement of the company to pull off such a scam. Letters had content which stated that the company was willing to act as a front. This was accompanied with data that showed transfers of money.”

The first hard data on the scandal that she saw was of the joint venture deal, which she claimed siphoned nearly US$2 billion out of the fund.

Bloomberg News senior reporter Greg Farell said Jho Low’s involvement in the 1MDB scandal was due to his financial sophistication and the fact that he understood how to set up shell companies and hide the identities of certain entities. “People like Jho Low and others were able to construct an elaborate set of deceptions and shell companies to divert and launder the money to make it look like everything was fine.”

To view the documentary, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-04-21/the-mastermind-behind-the-multibillion-dollar-1mdb-con-video.