DOE collects over 2,000 tonnes of e-waste this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Environment (DOE) has collected 2,283.7 tonnes of electric and electronic waste (e-waste) as of this month, said Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix).

He said the amount exceeded the 800 tonnes targeted for collection by the department in the whole of this year.

“The summit of the e-waste collection programme is held this year to support the aspiration of KASA (Ministry of Environment and Water) to recognise the last Saturday of each month as E-Waste Collection Day.

“This initiative was introduced to boost public awareness on the importance of e-waste management in an environmentally-friendly manner,” he said when launching the 2021 Electrical and Electronic Waste Collection (E-Waste) Summit Programme virtually at the Aeon Mall AU2, here, today.

According to him, e-waste pollution had become among the major issues at the global level due to poorly managed e-waste disposal activities and their impact on human health and the environment.

He said poorly managed e-waste could cause cancer, kidney damage and affect the respiratory system.

Meanwhile, DOE director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar, in his speech, urged all levels of society to support and work together with the agency to ensure the management of e-waste was handled in an environment-friendly manner. — Bernama