DOE completing probe papers on waste dumping in Sungai Sengkang

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) is in the process of completing investigation papers on the dumping of a chemical which is said to be the source of contaminations in Sungai Sengkang near Kulai, recently.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the party perpetrating the offence would be charged under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“DOE finds the polluting gas is no longer detected following its latest air quality monitoring at the scene.

“In addition, a DOE monitoring of the river and area of flowing water today did not detect any more odour and traces of the chemical,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

He said cleaning work at the river was completed on Wednesday.

On Sunday, two women were reportedly rushed to hospital after experiencing symptoms of vomiting, believed to be due to inhalation of chemical fumes of a leaked substance from a storage warehouse that flowed into the river near their house at Jalan Besar Kampung Baru, Sengkang in Kulai.

Subsequently, on July 6, state DOE director Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff (pix) was reported to have said that statements had been taken from several individuals since Monday to help with the investigation over the incident.

-Bernama