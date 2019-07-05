DOE inspected 182 industrial premises in Pasir Gudang since June 20

JOHOR BARU: The state Department of Environment (DOE) carried out checks on 182 industrial premises in Pasir Gudang so far, following the number of cases suffering from breathing difficulties and vomitting in the area since June 20.

State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, said the DOE had also taken action against the affected industrial premises under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“So far a total of 10 compounds have been issued for discharging industrial effluence, 46 notices of directives, eight stop-work orders, in addition to court action being recommended against two factories,” he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Khuzzan said that as of yesterday, 31 students from 11 schools had experienced health problems.

They were from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kota Masai, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Pasir Gudang, SK Senibong, SK Kopok, SK Taman Pasir Putih, SK Kota Masai 3, SK Pasir Gudang 4, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Desa Jaya, SMK Dato Penggawa Timur, SMK Pasir Gudang 3 and SMK Seri Kota Puteri.

“However, only 21 of the students were sent to the nearby health clinic for screening and only one was referred to Hospital Sultan Ismaill for further examination,“ he said.

He added that 18 ‘Psychological First Aid’ teams have been set up by the Health Ministry to continue psychological support services in the affected schools. — Bernama