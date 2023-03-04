DOE issues compounds worth RM6 million via Ops Gempur 2022

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Environment (DOE) has issued 3,355 compounds, worth RM6 million, on 4,364 industrial premises nationwide, through operation (Ops) Gempur 2022.

It said that the compounds issued involved various violations of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and related regulations.

In addition to the compounds, the DOE said that any industrial premises which fail to comply with the relevant laws will be issued with a notice of directive, stop-work order, prohibition order and licence suspension.

“The implementation of Ops Gempur is a continuous effort by the DOE to ensure the preservation and conservation of the environment, which is the responsibility and commitment of all parties,” it said in a statement today. - Bernama