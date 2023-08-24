DoE reports normal air quality after factory chemical spill

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) has reported normal air quality in a residential area in Pasir Gudang and a nearby factory where a chemical spill occurred yesterday.

Its director, Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff, said today the finding was the result of an air quality inspection conducted by a DoE monitoring team.

“Readings based on air quality monitoring in the area have been normal since yesterday.

“In fact, the chemical spill was not detected in the residential area,“ he told Bernama when contacted over the leak at the factory in Jalan Pekeliling.

Nevertheless, Mohd Famey said, the DoE team was carrying on with the air quality monitoring today.

A styrene monomer leak was detected at the factory at 5.21 pm yesterday.

Six personnel from the Pasir Gudang Fire & Rescue Station and eight members of the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) special team from the Larkin Fire & Rescue Station found the leak at a valve.

No one was injured in the incident, said Pasir Gudang Fire & Rescue Station operations commander Assistant Fire Superintendent Sarhan Akmal Mohamad.

He said the situation was under control and there had been no report of anyone suffering from the ill-effects of the spill. -Bernama