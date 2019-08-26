DOE suggests closure of two schools close to Gelang Patah forest fire

KULAI, Johor: The Department of Environment (DoE) has proposed to the Johor Department of Education to temporarily close two schools located close to a raging forest fire in Gelang Patah near Iskandar Puteri.

Johor Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon today identified the schools as Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Adang and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Adang.

He said the smoke from the fire can jeopardise the health of the pupils and students.

Earlier today, Tan had accompanied the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, on a visit to the schools to check on the air pollution caused by the fire.

“There was a suggestion to temporarily close the schools but the matter has to be conveyed to the education authorities,” he said after participating in an operation to clean up illegally-dumped rubbish in Taman Lagenda Putra here.

Yesterday, Johor deputy director of education (learning) Sallina Hussain said the two schools remain open because the education department has not received any advice from the Department of Environment.

However, as a precautionary measure, the department has provided the pupils and students with face masks.

The forest fire, which started on Aug 21 due to the hot and dry weather, has spread over 98 hectares in the state. — Bernama