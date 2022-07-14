DOE takes 204 legal actions through ‘Ops Air Raya’

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Environment (DOE) has taken 204 legal actions against industrial premises that failed to comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127) and its regulations during ‘Ops Air Raya’ which was implemented from July 1 to 7.

Environment director-general, Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar, said the operation involved inspections of industrial sectors including metal finishing and electrical conduit, paper, metal manufacturing, plastics, non-metallic minerals, and edible oil refining sectors.

The actions included 126 compounds totalling RM252,000; 71 notices of instruction; four detention of equipment; and to prepare investigation papers for three cases for prosecution purposes, he said.

“Among the common offences is failing to manage scheduled waste as stated in the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005,” he said in a statement today.

The operation involves 86 enforcement teams comprising 235 DOE personnel from all over the country with the cooperation of various enforcement agencies at the state and federal government levels, including the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

Wan Abdul Latiff said the management of scheduled waste should be given serious attention in accordance with the law and guidelines, as well as to be recycled, recovered or disposed of at premises licenced by DOE only.

“Scheduled waste can pose health risks to humans as well as cause water, air and soil pollution,” he said, adding that the industry is strictly prohibited from disposing of scheduled waste illegally. — Bernama