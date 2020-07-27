Does the type of face mask you wear matter? Fmr deputy health minister Dr Lee explains

PETALING JAYA: Putting on a mask is the best safeguard against Covid-19, no matter what kind of face covering it is.

The best are the N95 or three-ply surgical masks, but masks of any other type will suffice. The priority is to ensure that the mask covers the most vulnerable parts of the face, which is from the nose down to the chin.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said wearing a mask is a greater priority than the type of mask one chooses to put on.

“The N95 or three-ply surgical masks are the best but a cloth mask is also adequate to reduce the risk of infection,” he told theSun yesterday.

In fact, Lee advised the people to go for cloth masks and reserve the surgical and three-ply varieties for those in the frontline of the Covid-19 war.

The cloth mask is more affordable, especially for those in the low-income group, and it is an acceptable way to reduce transmission, he said.

Medical practitioner Dr Farah Hanani Mohd Noor said it would be pointless to wear a mask if it is not worn properly.

She said failure to ensure that the mask covers the nose down to the chin would exacerbate the spread of the virus, which can be transmitted through airborne particles.

She noted that many types of face masks are now available in the market but a reusable one has yet to be seen apart from the cloth mask, which must be washed daily.

Siti Aqilah Abdul Khair, who is studying for a PhD in Molecular Biology at the Nara Institute of Science and Technology in Japan, said wearing the right mask is essential to prevent inhaling respiratory droplets, while still enabling the wearer to breathe comfortably.

“In terms of respiratory disease prevention, N95 or similar masks are the best, followed by three-ply surgical masks, which are more easily available in the market. If you prefer a reusable one, multi-layer cotton masks (12 to 16 layers) would be a good alternative,” she said.

However, a sponge mask is not effective as it cannot provide effective air filtration and it is not water-resistant, she added.

There is a way to reuse face masks, but it depends on the type.

“N95 masks are reusable up to five times, and if you plan to reuse them, make sure the respirators are kept dry and clean. Avoid touching the inside of the respirator when taking it off. Hang it out to dry or keep it in a breathable container when not in use,” she said.

“Multi-layer cotton masks can also be reused, but it should be washed and dried immediately after use. The three-ply surgical mask is not reusable. Discard them after use or every time you take them off.”

Siti Aqilah said the fashionable face masks are mostly ineffective but a multi-layer cloth mask with high thread count is a good alternative. Face shields must be worn with face masks to be effective.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said widespread use of disposable masks will lead to more waste material.

“Hand and respiratory hygiene are still the most effective and is a sustainable form of prevention against Covid-19,” he said.