PETALING JAYA: Umno’s continued silence over Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz’s questioning of the appointment of several non-Malays to top government positions appears to be an endorsement of the latter’s claim.

DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang (pix) said he was also amused by Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan’s statement on Tuesday that Nazri’s call to abolish vernacular schools was merely his personal view and did not represent the party.

“Is this acceptable when Nazri speaks in his capacity as Barisan Nasional Secretary-General?” he said in a brief statement today.

“Furthermore, does this mean that Umno endorses Nazri’s questioning of non-Malays and non-Muslims as Finance Minister, Attorney-General and Chief Justice?”

“This appears to be the unavoidable conclusion from Mohamad Hasan’s silence on the matter, although it is clear that such a position would be going against the Malaysian Constitution and its nation-building principles,” he added.

Nazri, during his campaign speech in Semenyih on Saturday, had questioned the appointment of non-Malays as Attorney-General, Chief Justice and Finance Minister, stating that this was causing fear among the Malays.

He had among other things also said that non-Malays should not question Malay privileges as they (non-Malays) also enjoyed certain special privileges, such as vernacular schools.

Nazri’s comments have not gone down well with many quarters, with the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) describing his statement as racist in a nature that could trigger racial hatred.

Nazri is currently under police investigation, with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun confirming that he was being probed under the Sedition Act 1948.