DOF seizes more than 1,300 dragon fish traps off Perak, Penang

MANJUNG: The Department of Fisheries (DOF) and the Marine Police seized 1,366 sets of dragon fish traps (bubu naga) in the waters of Penang and Perak in an operation mounted between April 3 and 7.

The department head of enforcement operation (Resource Protection Division) Osman Mohamed said the number of seizures reflected the increase in the use of dragon traps in the waters of the two states.

“We found an increase of 10 per cent in the use of the dragon fish traps n the area and this is worrying. “The fish trap does not require high capital and is easily available including on e-commerce platforms. It is an option for those who want bigger and easier profits with an income of RM1,000 or more in a month,“ he told a press conference at Pengkalan MCS Kampung Acheh here today.

Osman said the department also viewed the matter as serious and was in the process of discussing with the relevant ministries to ban the commercial sale of the fish trap.

“Our department does not have the authority to prevent the possession of the dragon fish trap because it is not an offence to sell and purchase the trap. It is only the use of the fish trap that is prohibited according to the Fisheries Act 1985.

“We are looking into finding a solution so that the sale of dragon fish trap bait is only allowed for aquaculture purposes,“ he added. - Bernama