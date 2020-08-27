Dog used to search for Nora Anne suffered health problems - Witness

SEREMBAN: The Coroner’s Court here today was told that the tracking dog used in the search and rescue (SAR) operation on the first day of Nora Anne Quoirin being reported missing on Aug 4 last year, had failed to smell any traces of the teenager due to health problems.

Sergeant Poo Kong San from the Detective Dog Unit (K9) of the Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters, the fifth witness in the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of death of the Irish-French teenager, also said that the German Shepherd dog’s health at that time, may have affected its sense of smell.

“Upon arrival at the location at about 2.50pm at Sora House, I reported to the investigating officer Inspector Faridah to get the information of the missing person. The victim’s family then brought her cloth for the dog to smell it.

“After taking the dog around a 50 metre radius of the house area, which took about an hour, the dog did not give any reaction,” he said when testifying before Coroner Maimoonah Aid.

Asked by deputy public prosecutor Nurhafiza Haron on further action he took after the first search failed to produce any results, Poo said that the second search continued at about 5.30pm around a 100 meter radius from Sora House and again the dog showed no reaction.

“After completing the second task, I gave the dog a break, and then at 8pm the investigating officer asked the K9 unit to do another tracking at the request of the family and the search was again conducted around Sora House but did not yield any results,” he said.

Asked by Nurhafiza what were the factors that influence the level of detection of K9 dogs according to his experience, Poo said that there were several factors including weather, types of topography and the number of people present at the scene.

“If it rains, the smell will be washed away, if it is hot and windy weather the smell will disappear as well, as the smell will be blown by the wind. Also the presence of too many people at the location will cause the smells to be contaminated and disappear,” he said.

At the proceedings, the court was also told by the witness that the K9 dog used at that time was four years old and suffered from back pain due to age and was only used for one day on Aug 4, 2019.

The inquest proceedings are scheduled to last for two weeks from Aug 24 to 27 and then to resume from Sept 1 to 4.

A total of 64 witnesses will be called to testify to assist in the investigation.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on Aug 4 last year, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 km south of Kuala Lumpur.

Nora Anne’s body was found nine days later on Aug 13, near a stream in a hilly area, about 2.5km from the resort, following a massive search.

A preliminary post-mortem report revealed there were no criminal elements in Nora Anne’s death and that the teenager had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, due to prolonged stress and hunger.

Coroner Maimoonah adjourned the proceedings to Sept 1. — Bernama