Dog whose snout was chopped off is recovering

PETALING JAYA: Noobu (pix), the dog whose snout was chopped off, is on the road to recovery.

The two-year-old canine is able to eat and drink on its own as its wounds had healed.

“We got in touch with the Borneo Animal Welfare Society Sabah and apparently Noobu is doing great,” Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Selangor spokesman Kelvin Cheah said yesterday.

Noobu was found with its snout slashed off in Penampang, Sabah late last month.

Doctors had suggested that the dog be put to sleep due to the severity of its injuries, but animal lovers insisted on saving it.

They managed to nurse Noobu back to health.

Noobu is one of the many reported cases of cruelty to animals.

The Department of Veterinary Service (DVS) said the number of reported cases jumped twofold from 334 in 2015 to 662 in 2018.

However, there were only 190 reported cases in the first six months of this year.

“Increased awareness on animal welfare contributed to this,” DVS’s animal welfare department head Dr Marzuna Muhd Yunus said.

According to Cheah, SPCA’s Selangor branch received 355 reports for the first seven months of this year.

Cheah said the most common reports were about strays on the streets, general neglect and physical abuse.

General neglect cases involve improper food, water, caging and tether for pets.

Criminologist Dr P. Sundramoorthy said there are many factors that led to individuals abusing animals, especially domestic ones.

“The main factor which influence these abusers is the environment where they grew up in could possibly affect their behaviour,” Sundramoorthy said.

“Some of them were bullied when they were young, so they decided to vent their anger at small and vulnerable animals.”

He said the other factors include the level of stress, social position and substance abuse by the culprits.