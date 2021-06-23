Doing our part to combat Covid-19

THE daily news shows Covid rates are still high and the numbers are dwindling, but not quick enough. While many have been left without jobs and the means to put food on the table, there are many more who

are sick, depressed and facing mental health woes, and they are unable to keep it together, body, mind and soul.

The authorities in charge should consider several options, if not already implemented, to facilitate and expedite the progress of the proposed recovery plan so that those afflicted and affected by the pandemic are able to withstand the pressures and turmoil that have been created in their lives.

The government should liaise with communities via resident associations to open up and diversify the support system.

Communities can create task forces and set up temporary peripheral command centres at their community centres or libraries to look into their communities’ needs.

These centres can also be potentially used as Covid assessment/swabbing/vaccination centres, should the manpower be made available.

At the very least, they can function as a communication and help centre for the communities that are in need.

While many, who are still gainfully employed, have been benefiting from the work from home order, there are also many who have lost their jobs and livelihood.

The daily wage workers are the hardest hit.

Many have relegated to thinking out of the box and created opportunities for themselves just to make do, yet many are still left jobless and cashless, with families to feed.

As a result, the imminent feeling of hopelessness, desperation and depression sets in. Ultimately, suicidal attempts are inevitable. All these cause extra burden on the already bursting-at-the-seams healthcare system because we will need beds for them too.

How is the government identifying this group of people, and what kind of help is being offered to them? By help, I do not mean a

one-off payment.

A more sustainable approach to help them ride the wave would lessen their hardship and keep them afloat. Perhaps, a central registry of those who are desperately seeking financial support may be helpful.

How are we as a community lending the needy a helping hand? How many in our community do we know of who have not had a decent meal in days or weeks or have not been able to pay their utility bills?

We keep reading about this in the papers or on social media but how many of us have actually made an attempt to identify these individuals or families in our own community? Well, now is the time.

At the outset, communities can come together to provide temporary solutions while waiting for permanent ones from the authorities.

The communities can help with the preliminary registrations of such people or families who are in need

of help, which can be forwarded

to their local councillors, specific government bodies or

non-governmental organisations.

Set up food bank registry in the community

Identify spaces or restaurants that can be used as premises to carry out charitable work. Rope in volunteers. If they are unemployed, perhaps a small allowance will offer them some solace in their time of need without crushing their dignity.

Rope in resident associations or Rukun Tetangga or anyone else who is interested in helping out for a charitable cause.

Create a food bank schedule where sponsors who can contribute cash or their time can do so on a regular basis, for the restaurants to continue feeding the needy.

Form task force in own communities

Get together. Get creative. Get moving. So that no one has to starve. And please, do NOT politicise this good deed, bicker over small matters or take advantage of the kindness of people by turning greedy.

Do it because you want to help, not because you want the publicity, and most certainly not because

you need to feed the greedy monster in you.

Some of the volunteers can be assessed for their capabilities. They can be registered, shortlisted and recruited for volunteer duties at various centres, and given daily allowances. They can be easily trained to adequately carry out registration work and other menial tasks that would help to alleviate the burden of frontliners and the stress felt by all, employed and unemployed.

With the many Covid assessment and vaccination centres mushrooming in the country, instead of stretching the existing healthcare staff, recruiting this group of people would be more beneficial.

Roping in retired healthcare personnel, especially those who have been vaccinated, would help frontliners to take a break. They can help at district health office centres to receive and filter calls from the public, thus giving the exhausted frontliners manning the continuous ringing of phones a much-deserved break. They can also help to monitor those quarantined at home.

These task force do not have to be in high risk roles but I believe their services at this time would be greatly needed and appreciated because they have the experience and can speak the medical lingo.

Their expertise at vaccination centres too would be useful, whether it is just supervising the delivery of vaccines or at the preliminary stages where patients are assessed for their suitability for the vaccines.

The more people roped in to help the frontliners, the lesser the burden on them.

This would also boost the morale of many who have lost plenty in their lives, and offer them some purpose in live.

Let us come together and help those in need, frontliners or not.