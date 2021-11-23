Domestic, industrial consumers can opt for green electricity via GET

KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic and industrial electricity consumers in Peninsular Malaysia can opt for renewable energy (RE) sources generated from hydropower and solar plants starting from Jan 1 next year.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry (KeTSA) is offering green and environmentally friendly electricity supply through the Green Electricity Tariff (GET) that was launched today.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, KeTSA minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said GET is offering 4,500 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity from RE sources yearly.

He said the amount was equivalent to the capacity that could be supplied to 600,000 housing units for a period of one month in the peninsula from 2022 to 2024.

“Electricity supply from RE sources can be increased based on demand. GET customers will incur an additional charge of 3.7 sen for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of RE bought through this programme,“ he said.

Those who subscribe to GET will receive a certificate confirming that the power supply is from a RE source through the Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificates (mRECs) which have been registered with an international certification body.

He said the GET certification will be offered in blocks namely 100 kWh per block for residential premises and 1,000 kWh for non-residential premises.

According to Takiyuddin, the proceeds from GET sales will be used to support the implementation of the country’s RE agenda and initiatives.

He said applications to subscribe for electricity supply from RE sources under the GET programme would be open from Dec 1.

Consumers who are interested in subscribing to GET could apply on the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) website or contact the nearest TNB store, he added.

Takiyuddin said the GET offer was part of the target set to be achieved by KeTSA, under the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme target for the Cabinet, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In conjunction with the launch of GET, KeTSA said it was committed to subscribe to GET to supply 31 per cent of the electricity supply needs at Wisma Sumber Asli, here from RE sources.

In addition, nine leading corporate companies that have stated their commitment to subscribe to GET to obtain 100 per cent electricity supply from RE sources also received their commitment cards at today’s event.

The corporate companies include CIMB Bank Berhad, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Gamuda Berhad and HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad.

Meanwhile, TNB chief retail officer Datuk Ir Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said GET customers would receive electricity bills as usual with the GET subscription amount recorded in the bill as well.

